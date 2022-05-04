Esha Gupta completes 10 years in Bollywood, says she is 'grateful'

Talk talent with super good looks, and we have with us, Esha Gupta! Hailed as one of the leading sensations in the industry, she has been the force behind many memorable and outstanding characters over the years. As the actress completes ten years in the business, we can't help but look back at her phenomenal journey.

Be it Jhanvi Tomar of 'Jannat 2' or Sanjana Krishna of 'Raaz 3D', or Priti Makhija of 'Rustom' - Esha has always taken the stage to leave an indelible mark on the audience. Today, exactly ten years ago, the versatile actress embarked on her acting journey and gave the year's biggest hit with 'Jannat 2'.

While celebrating the feat, Esha said, "It's surreal and still feels unreal. Sometimes, I still cannot believe that I'm such a lucky girl to be an actor in the Indian film industry. God truly works in mysterious ways, and the universe has so much in abundance for all of us. A girl from nowhere, making it to the big screen, and people knowing my name! I cannot be more grateful and thankful for you to be who I am and for the love, I've earned from the audience and the industry. There is not a thing I would change in my life, some are achievements, and some are lessons."

Meanwhile, Esha has a busy 2022 with multiple projects on the horizon. The sensational beauty has 'Aashram' next season and 'Invisible Woman' in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:53 PM IST