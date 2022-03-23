Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special: A look at the 'Jannat' actor's adorable bond with his son Ayaan

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to celebrate his 43rd birthday on Thursday.

One of the most popular actors of the nation, Emraan is known for his charming, lover boy, serial kisser image on screen. He marked his debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's thriller 'Footpath'.

Over the years, he has played versatile roles in films like 'Murder', 'Gangster', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'Shanghai' and 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' and 'Azhar'.

While Emraan has tasted a fair amount of success in his professional life, the actor went through a tragedy in his personal life when his son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer.

Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani were blessed with Ayaan in February 2010. In January 2014, he was diagnosed with first-stage cancer. Five years later, in 2019, he was declared cancer-free.

Throughout his treatment, Emraan stood strong by his son. In 2016, the actor launched the auto-biographical book called 'Kiss of Life', which was based on his son's journey of cancer.

Here are some pictures of Emraan being a doting dad to his son Ayaan:

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:02 PM IST