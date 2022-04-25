Elli AvrRam hints at an unannounced film post 'Ganapath', 'Goodbye' and 'Naane Varuven'

Bollywood fans are probably the most happy when they get to indulge in fun question and answer sessions with their favourite stars. Post the Instagram phase, the popular ‘ask me anything’ stories are trending among all starlets and one such diva who indulged in this was the versatile Elli AvrRam.

The actress gave the floor to the audience and asked them to shoot questions at her which she will answer. Some of the super interesting questions they asked to her were about Dhanush (who is her next co-star), your favourite song and dance, a romantic movie with Shah Rukh Khan and more.

What we found the most interesting was when a fan asked Elli for her list of upcoming projects and she hinted an unannounced film in addition to 'Ganapath', 'Goodbye' and 'Naane Varuven'.

Elli had recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Naanu Varuven', which stars Dhanush alongside her. "Working with Dhanush has been a surreal experience and Naane Varuven is very close to my heart. Selvaraghavan sir is a magical director who brings out the best in one and the team of the film is so kind, passionate and professional! I am so grateful for being a part of such a film," she had said.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:43 AM IST