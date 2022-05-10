'Ek Villain Returns' gets new release date; Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham's film to hit theatres on July 29

'Ek Villain Returns', one of the most anticipated action-thrillers, will now release on July 29, 2022.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri. With high octane action sequences along with major twists in its plot, 'Ek Villain Returns' is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year.

It features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The movie is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

The makers had completed the last leg of the shoot in March 2022 and the film was earlier scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

Mohit Suri had earlier shared, "'Ek Villain Returns' is my dream project. It has been an incredible journey since day one and all of us had a great time. As we wrap the shoot, I cannot wait to begin the next phase of the production and have the audience watch the final product. I had the best time working the entire cast, and the same has been reflected on screen."

