Eight years of 'Queen': Kangana Ranaut posts throwback photo with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni from the film's promotions

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared a photo in which she can be seen dancing with cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as her superhit film 'Queen' completed eight years.

The film was among the biggest hits of 2014 and continues to be one of Kangana’s popular movies.

As the film clocked eight years, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from one of the promotional events of the movie.

In the picture, Kangana was seen dressed in her Rani avatar while she was joined by cricketers Virat, Dhoni, R Ashwin and more.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, "On this day (7th March) in 2014 a film came called #Queen… and it changed my life forever…".

She added, “I did many iconic roles after that…Datto, Manikarnika, Thalaivii but little did I know, no matter what I do I will forever be remembered as #Queen…"

Meanwhile on work front, Kangana has wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Apart from 'Dhaakad', she will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:46 PM IST