'Each role celebrates a different story of a woman': Radhika Madan opens up about her upcoming female-driven films

With different, unconventional and experimental parts one after another, Radhika Madan is on a mission to portray diverse characters. Refusing to be put in a box, Radhika is repeatedly breaking the moulds of the typical heroine to present fresh, exciting roles through her filmography.

After leaving a mark with impactful performances in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', 'Pataakha', 'Angrezi Medium', 'Shiddat' and short films like 'Spotlight', Radhika Madan is now set to present a wave of women-driven stories in her upcoming films.

With the recent announcement of National award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa', Radhika will be seen headlining the film revolving around a strong, urban and ambitious woman.

Proving her mettle time and again, filmmakers are entrusting Radhika Madan with the responsibility to shoulder projects alone, well early in her career.

As per reports, Radhika Madan will also be spear-heading 'Kacchey Limbu' where she plays an underarm cricketer.

Apart from the same, Radhika also has been shooting for Homi Adajania's upcoming show which also is a female-driven narrative.

Talking about the selection of projects Radhika Madan shares, "Acting gives me the freedom to lead different lives with every role I take up, that's one of my favourite parts about being an actor. Through films we also mirror society, I have seen many strong women around me and I feel blessed to get an opportunity to play such impactful and important characters. Right from Sanaa, Homi Adajania's and the other projects I'm doing, each role celebrates a different story of a woman and I am glad to be the one playing it."

Radhika Madan will also be seen in Kuttey directed by Asmaan Bharadwaj, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:51 PM IST