'Drishyam' fame Ishita Dutta on reuniting with Ajay Devgn and other actors for film's sequel: 'It was quite nostalgic'

Ishita Dutta Sheth, best known for playing the role of Anju Salgaonkar in Drishyam, is excited to be a part of Drishyam 2. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interaction.

Opening up about the film, Ishita says, "I'm excited for part 2, which we have already started shooting. I'm going to resume shooting from next month, and I'm looking forward to working with Ajay sir, the new actors and all the actors who have been a part of this film before. This is going to be an exciting one, and people are going to give it as much love or maybe even more than the first part."

Ishita has reunited with the entire team after more than five years. "I was elated and thrilled to meet the film's team again after so many years. It was quite nostalgic, and it felt really great to be on the sets again. I cannot wait for people to see the film because the first part did so well. It is one of those films which are watched even today after so many years of its release," she gushes.

Despite being a part of several projects, Ishita is still known as the Drishyam girl. "I only take pride in that because that just says how well the film did. Even after so many years, people still talk about it. They really liked my character, loved my work, and remember me for that," she avers.

Ishita has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years. However, there are a lot of things she wishes to explore as an actor. "I feel I haven't done different kinds of roles. I've never played negative roles nor done comedy. There's so much I've learned, but there are so many things I still have to do. But looking back at my journey, I don't regret anything. Each project that I've done has just helped me grow," she explains.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ishita loves each and everything about her profession. "I don't see myself doing anything else because I love it. People say that it is hectic, but honestly, I love being busy and shooting round the clock. There's nothing about this industry that I don't like. I think I have been lucky to meet some amazing teams, production houses, directors and co-actors. I've always had a good time in each and every project that I've done. I also love the love that I get from fans," she gushes.

Despite being a part of TV shows, music videos and films, Ishita has been away from the OTT space. "Very few people know that I have done web. I was a part of the web at a time when it was not as popular as right now. I did a web series, but it was a long, long time back. So, there's no particular reason why I'm staying away. It's just that I've always been doing something, so I didn't have the time to do a web show. If I get something interesting on the web, I would love to be a part of it," she signs off.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:00 AM IST