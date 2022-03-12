'Don't apply too much thought behind signing films: Akshay Kumar opens up on choosing the right script

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey', opened up on how he decides which script he wants to take up and which film he wants to reject.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Akshay revealed that he does not apply much thought or emotion before signing films and that he does not like to intellectualise his films much. He added that the primary thing which he checks is if the film is offering something new to the audience.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor added that the budget of a film is the last thing which he considers.

Akshay, who has a slew of films lined up for him, shared how he manages to shoot and finish multiple projects in a short span of time. He believes that an actor cannot give more than 45-55 days to a film and that he will never sign a film which has a shoot schedule spanned over 100-200 days.

When enquired about how he has never shied away from taking up multi-starrer films, Akshay said that it doesn't matter to him how many lead actors are there in a film if the story is good. Without taking names, he also said that there are many stars in the industry who do not want to work in multi-starrer films.

Meanwhile, Akshay's 'Bachchhan Paandey' is set for a Holi release on March 18, 2022. The film also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan', Cinderalla', 'OMG 2' and 'Selfie', to name a few.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:17 PM IST