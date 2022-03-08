'Dogs leave paw prints on our hearts': Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna mourn the demise of their pet Cleo

Bollywood actor producer Twinkle Khanna is carrying a "heavy and empty" heart after her pet, whom she had for twelve years, passed away.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the writer shared the sad news by posting clips of her "beautiful Cleo".

In one of the clips, Twinkle can be seen brushing Cleo's coat and giving a hug in the end.

In the caption, she wrote, "Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don't know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does."

On the other hand, Twinkle’s husband and superstar Akshay Kumar wrote on Tuesday, “They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. He has plenty of projects in the pipeline, including 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Mission Cinderella', 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2', 'Production 41', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 10:42 AM IST