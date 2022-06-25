'Dobaaraa': Taapsee Pannu's drama-thriller receives overwhelming response at Birmingham Film Festival

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly-anticipated new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' was screened at the Birmingham Film Festival 2022.

Present for the screening were Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap.

It received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike.

'Dobaaraa' is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. With the film, the hit Jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of 'Thappad'.

A few days ago, the film was also premiered at the London Film Festival 2022 and it was lauded by the viewers. Taapsee had stated, "I didn’t think that this is going to get an international platform for the first-ever screening of the film. It’s going to be nerve-wracking as it’s the first time an open audience is going to watch the film. I am excited but I am also equally nervous now."

'Dobaaraa' is set to hit the silver screens on August 19, 2022.