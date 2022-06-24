Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati attend world premiere at London Film Festival 2022 - see photos

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' premiered at the London Film Festival 2022.

The director-actor duo presented the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on June 23. The film was well-received and appreciated by the audiences. Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Pavail Gulati among many others attended the world premiere of their film.

'Dobaaraa' is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. With the film, the hit Jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of 'Thappad'.

Before screening the film at #LIFF2022, Tapsee had expressed her nervousness and excitement. The actress had mentioned, "Well, I didn’t think that this is going to get an international platform for the first-ever screening of the film. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction. It’s going to be nerve-wracking as it’s the first time an open audience is going to watch the film. I am excited but I am also equally nervous now. But, London, yes, that makes everything feel a little better."

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee, the film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms), Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena).

'Dobaaraa' is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures' new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy and genre-bending stories.