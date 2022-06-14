Do you know the real reason why Samara Tijori agreed to do 'Masoom'?

In a daughter’s quest to unearth the truth, who can she trust when her family wishes to hide the truth under the garb of love and protection? After topping the chart with some fantastic thriller shows, Disney+ Hotstar is ready to pack a punch with another nail-biting psychological thriller, 'Masoom'.

Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on June 17, will see the digital series debut of the indelibly talented actor Boman Irani and rising star Samara Tijori showing another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship.

Artists are always striving to showcase their talent to the world. Once in a while they get an opportunity to be a part of a project that is one of their favourite subjects. Samara Tijori who plays the part of Sana in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series, 'Masoom' is doubly happy to be a part of it. Samara has always been fascinated with psychological thrillers and bagging an opportunity to be a part of it has been a wonderful experience for her.

Samara said , “The reason I said yes to Masoom was honestly the script, the setup of the story, the entire background of it. Everything was very interesting for someone like me who enjoys psychological thrillers. It is one of my favourite genres of content, so that was one of the main reasons I said ‘Yes’. Additionally, my character was something I was actually looking to play because there is so much for her to do in the show. She is driving it and I think that’s one of the best opportunities I could have got, because I am getting to play a lot of layers as an actor. I am getting to showcase a lot of things, a lot of my skills and I think that was very important for me. So for me it was the script, obviously Guru and Mihir because I really loved their work and my character. These three were the main reasons why I said yes to the show.”

'Masoom', directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood, exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one. The show is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co. banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment. Joining the lead cast will be Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha, amongst others. The series also features a soulful soundtrack composed by the famous Anand Bhaskar Collective.