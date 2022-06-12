e-Paper Get App

Disha Patani Birthday Special: Hottest bikini photos of the 'MS Dhoni' actress

Disha boasts of a massive fan following on her social media handle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set to ring in her 30th birthday on Monday.

Disha marked her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', and her smile instantly made her the 'national crush' within no time. The actress tasted overnight success with her role of Priyanka Jha in the film, and though it was a short one, it earned her immense love from the masses.

She subsequently starred in the Chinese action comedy 'Kung Fu Yoga' (2017) and the commercially successful Hindi films 'Baaghi 2' (2018), 'Bharat' (2019) and 'Malang' (2020).

Besides her work on the silver screen, Disha boasts of a massive fan following on her social media handle. With 51.7 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed Bollywood actress on the platform.

Disha makes it a point to keep her fans entertained with a variety of content on her social media -- be it her vacation pictures, workout videos, sneak peek into her shoots, and much more.

On the actress' 30th birthday, here's a look at some of her hottest bikini photos:

