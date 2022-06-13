Disha Patani Birthday: Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wishes his 'action hero' with UNSEEN video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff shared a special birthday wish for her.

Tiger took to his Instagram handle to drop an unseen video of Disha practicing some stunts with him. In the video, Tiger can be seen jumping high up in the air while making a complete turn and landing smoothly. Disha too can be seen giving him a tough competition with a high jump herself.

"Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and killl ittt," he wrote along with fire and heart emoticons.

The actress, who has turned 30 today, has taken off to some undisclosed location to celebrate her birthday this year.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years now, however, neither of them have confirmed or denied the same. However, Disha is often seen being a part of the intimate family gatherings of the Shroffs, and during the lockdown, reports claimed that she was even staying with Tiger and his family for a while.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Ek Villain 2', co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

She will also be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in 'Yodha'.

Besides, the 'Malang' actress is also set to be a part of the big-budget pan-India film 'Project K', which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.