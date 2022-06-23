Dinner plates worth Rs 18,000! Priyanka Chopra's new houseware line comes with a whopping price tag

After a successful restaurant business in the US, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced that she has now launched her new Indian homeware lineup, 'Sona Home'.

The actress stated that the brand has been launched with the motive to glorify the Indian heritage across the globe.

Announcing the launch of her brand, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it's all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home."

A little research on the official website of the brand revealed that one dinner plate by Sona Home is priced at a whopping Rs 4,695, while a set of six plates is for Rs 18,780.

The cost of one mug by PeeCee's brand has been set at Rs 3,443, while one serving bowl costs Rs 7,668.

The website also sells a set of 'chutney pots' for a staggering amount of Rs 15,493.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series 'Citadel', which will premiere on OTT.

As for Bollywood, she will be next seen in the much-hyped 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, if reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film has been delayed indefinitely.