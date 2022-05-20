e-Paper Get App
'Dil ko touch kar dena not allowed': Rhea Chakraborty praises Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance in 'Modern Love Mumbai'

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty never misses a chance to admire talent from the film industry. Recently, Rhea praised Fatima Sana Shaikh for her performance in 'Modern Love Mumbai'.

Rhea took to her Instagram account and shared how overwhelmed she was with the performance of Fatima as Laali in 'Raat Rani' from 'Modern Love Mumbai'.

She captioned her post, "Itni acchi performance not allowed, Itna emotional kardena not allowed, Dil ko touch kardena not allowed. Kya baat hai @fatimasanashaikh #raatrani touched my heart loved every second of it Shine on meri Jaan."

In 'Raat Rani', Fatima played the character of an open-hearted, flamboyant girl Laali, who was heartbroken because of her partner's betrayal but then emerged as a self-loving girl. She is receiving all the praise and appreciation from the audience and the critics.

Rhea, who has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, never misses a chance to impress her fans and followers with her charm. She often grabs eyeballs with her stunning photos and videos on social media.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:16 PM IST