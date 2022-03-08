'Dil Bechara' fame Sanjana Sanghi celebrates Women's Day with sheroes of Princess Diya Kumari Foundation

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi was invited as a motivational figure on the occasion of Women's Day by Princess Diya Kumari and Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur to spend the day with the sheroes of the PDKF (Princess Diya Kumari) Foundation.

Sanjana’s personal journey as a gender and child rights advocate is believed will greatly enhance the outlook of the talented female artisans belonging to different parts of Rajasthan, who stand empowered today with the skills they have learnt at the foundation.

Sanjana shared, “It is a moment of such honour and joy for me, to be considered worthy of being invited by Princess Diya Kumari to spend this Women’s Day with the sheroes of the royal family’s foundation in the Badal Mahal in Jaipur. It is extremely encouraging that my work and experience thus far as a gender and child rights advocate, and journey as an actor, is believed to be of value by the royal family of Jaipur. The journey of each female artisan from different social and economic backgrounds belonging to all parts of Rajasthan liberating themselves from the shackles that society has tried to place is beyond inspiring. I’m so excited for their future, and our collective future as the female force of India.”

On the work front, Sanjana made her Bollywood debut back in 2020, with 'Dil Bechara' sharing screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress will be next seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Om: The Battle Within'. The actress also has more unannounced projects that are lined up.

