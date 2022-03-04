e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Did you know? THIS Bollywood superstar convinced Amitabh Bachchan to take up 'Jhund'

Amitabh Bachchan plays NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based coach who pioneers a slum soccer movement
FPJ Web Desk
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's sports drama 'Jhund' hit the big screens on Friday (March 4). Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film has received positive reviews and a collective thumbs-up from critics and the audience.

The 79-year-old actor plays NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based coach who pioneers a slum soccer movement.

According to several media reports, Big B had once revealed that it was superstar Aamir Khan who had convinced him to do the film.

It may also be mentioned that Aamir caught the stirring story recently at a special screening that left him emotionally wrought at the sheer brilliance of the film.

It's not easy to impress this genius filmmaker's mind, but not only did the powerful film evoke awe and inspiration for the actor, but he also expressed tremendous respect for Team 'Jhund' for bringing together a motivating story.

Here’s what Aamir said:

'Jhund' also features 'Sairat' stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in brief roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
