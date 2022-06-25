Did Shah Rukh Khan just hint at 'Pathaan' trailer release date?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocked 30 years in the film industry today. To mark the occasion, he dropped a new motion poster featuring himself from his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

If this wasn't enough, as an added bonus, SRK also went live on Instagram to interact with his fans as he achieved the milestone.

Spilling the beans on 'Pathaan', SRK shared that director Siddharth Anand had the title 'Pathaan' locked for him even before they had a script. "Siddharth had been narrating a lot of scripts to me, but due to date and time constraints, we could not come on board together for a movie. Then one day, I received a text from Siddharth which stated that he has reserved the title 'Pathaan' for me and that we can work on a film called 'Pathaan' whenever I get the time," he said.

He added that Aditya Chopra then approached him for a film during the pandemic and that is when they decided to finally get a script written for a film which justified the title of 'Pathaan' and SRK's character in it.

Ever since the makers released the first look of 'Pathaan', fans have been waiting with bated breath for the trailer of the film. Hinting at when the trailer might be dropped, SRK said, "I have already shot for the entire film and the makers are currently working on the editing and post-production work. But we can expect the trailer to release by the end of this year -- maybe November or December, but I am not promising!"

'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023. It will mark SRK's return to the theatres after a hiatus of five long years. The film is touted to be a high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Besides 'Pathaan', SRK is set for two more releases in 2023, with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', and Atlee's 'Jawan'.