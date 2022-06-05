Did Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash leave 50 guests COVID-19 positive?

Karan Johar threw a lavish birthday bash on May 25 and it was one star-studded affair. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and others.

However, a report by Bollywood Hungama has now claimed that KJo's bash has turned out to be a super-spreader event leaving over 50 guests infected with Covid-19.

The list of those who have contracted the virus is still unknown, but reportedly, SRK and Katrina have already tested positive.

Apart from them, Kartik Aaryan too announced that he has been infected with the virus, even though he was not a part of the gala night. The report states that the actor might have contracted the virus from his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kiara Advani, who was one of the guests on KJo's list.

While no official statement has been released by Karan's team yet, India Today quoted a source in their latest report, who rubbished all the rumours.

According to the news portal, an insider called the reports of 50 guests testing positive at the party "baseless".

"Most of the celebrities and guests who were part of the party have travelled for their individual commitments post the party, yet every time there is a COVID-19 surge amid celebrities, somehow KJos’s name appears," the report quoted the source.

Meanwhile, besides SRK, Kartik and Katrina, other celebs including Akshay Kumar and Aditya Roy Kapur too have been infected with the virus amid the surging cases in the city once again.