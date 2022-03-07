Did Kapil Sharma refuse to promote Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' on his show?

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter and said that he won’t be visiting 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files'.

In one of his tweets that is now going viral, Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the comedian refused to invite the film’s team as the cast did not have any 'big commercial stars.'

Vivek had tweeted this on March 4 while responding to a user who had said that he would love to see the promo of the film on Kapil's show.

"They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT," the filmmaker had shared.

Responding to another user's tweet on Monday, Vivek tweeted, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…"

Soon after Vivek’s claim about Kapil Sharma and his show, a section of social media users reportedly called for the boycott of the comedy show. Check out some of the tweets here:

Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus and genocide. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the exodus drama features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:36 PM IST