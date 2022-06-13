Did Harleen Sethi take a dig at ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal in her latest Instagram post?

Actress Harleen Sethi who once dated actor Vicky Kaushal has reportedly taken a subtle dig at her ex-boyfriend in latest Instagram post.

Vicky and Harleen posted stylish pictures of themselves around the same time on the photo sharing platform.

Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to his new picture from Croatia on Sunday.

In the Instagram image, Vicky is seen flaunting his bearded look and uber cool haircut.

He is seen sporting a white t-shirt and white glasses.

"Brown munda at King's landing," he captioned the post.

On the other hand, Harleen posted a picture wearing a tracksuit and captioned it as, “Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did. Outfit: Boyfriend’s track suit.”

For those unversed, Vicky married Katrina in December 2021 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

While Katrina was previously in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky apparently dated Harleen Sethi.

Rumours of Vicky and Harleen’s break up had started in 2019 when the actress had unfollowed Vicky on Instagram. Vicky’s apparent closeness with Katrina Kaif is also stated to be the reason behind their break-up.

However, Vicky and Harleen were open about their relationship and were often spotted together. Harleen was seen with Vicky during the promotion of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' too. They appreciated each other’s work and often shared pictures on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, who was last seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham’, will star next in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled movie. Apart from this, he also has Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’.