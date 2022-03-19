Did cricketer Rishabh Pant wait for 16 hours to meet Urvashi Rautela?

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been constantly linked with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Although the two have stayed mum on their alleged affair, a source informed that Pant once waited for several hours to meet Rautela.

A source revealed that Urvashi was shooting in Varanasi for one of her projects and was caught up with a very tight schedule and Rishabh who came to know about Urvashi's presence decided to go and meet the actress. The cricketer apparently waited for about 16-17 hours.

The source further stated that there is no official picture of the duo. "If the media portal states they are both in love or something like that, then there should be pictures of the duo together, which is not there at all."

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

