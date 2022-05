Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi turns 1, reveals his first word was ‘Tiger’

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt post for her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on his first birthday.

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan prematurely on May 14, 2021 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

Sharing an adorable picture with her baby boy, Dia wrote, “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma.

“After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us.

“Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior. Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is - Tiger

“We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us.”

The actress and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

On work front, Dia will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao.

It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed 'Thappad'.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 02:19 PM IST