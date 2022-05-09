Dia Mirza reveals step-daughter Samaira has saved her number as ‘not the wicked step-mother yet’

Actress Dia Mirza, who married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February is also the step-mother to his daughter Samaira, from first marriage.

In an interview with Indian Express, Dia got candid about her bond with Samaira. She said, “I have and I continue to let her take the lead in our relationship, and I follow. What I mean when I say that is that I am always there for her, she knows that.”

Dia further stated that she is very fortunate to be a parent to a child who is open and receptive. She emphasizes on not trying to be someone else for the child and simply being yourself.

She shared, “It also helps if your children don’t read fairy tales, because the concept of a wicked step-father or a wicked step-mother, all these concepts come from those stories and thankfully I never read them and I make sure my kids don’t either. And, funnily enough, Samaira has my number saved as ‘not the wicked step mother yet’.”

For the unversed, Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways with in 2019.

Vaibhav was was earlier married to popular yoga instructor and psychotherapist Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi prematurely on May 15, 2021 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

On work front, Dia will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao.

It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed 'Thappad'.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:24 PM IST