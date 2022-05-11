Dharmendra shares a romantic still with Shabana Azmi from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', shared an unseen romantic still with co-star Shabana Azmi.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se…"

The 85-year-old actor is ecstatic with this venture as he will be reuniting with Jaya Bachchan and finally getting to work with Shabana Azmi.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra revealed that he was once slated to work with Shabana, however, the film did not come about.

He said that he will be giving it all this time. He said, "Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge (We won't hold ourselves back in this one)."

Dharmendra called Shabana a ‘fine artiste’.

In KJo's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will be essaying the role of Ranveer Singh's parents while Shabana plays Alia Bhatt's onscreen mother.

While promoting his comedy gig for Prime Video's 'One Mic Stand', Johar had told PTI in an interview that his upcoming directorial venture was "not just rom-com but more of a family dramedy".

"It's a family film - there's drama, there's comedy but there are a lot of internal family dynamics, which allow you to not slot it as just a rom-com," the filmmaker had said last year.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:40 AM IST