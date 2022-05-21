'Dhaakad' star Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' for 'ending Hindi box office's dry spell'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday congratulated Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for 'ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office' with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

It is to be noted that Kangana's much-hyped film 'Dhaakad' released in the theatres along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on May 20. However, the former seems to have failed to impress the audience.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to laud the young stars. "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office... Congratulations to the entire team of the film," she wrote, tagging Kartik and Kiara.

For the unversed, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has become Kartik's biggest box office opener till date as the horror comedy minted Rs 14.11 crore on its first day itself.

Besides Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

'Dhaakad', on the other hand, features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role. If reports are to be believed, the actioner managed to earn only Rs 50 lakh on its first day.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 05:09 PM IST