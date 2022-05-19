'Dhaakad' early reviews: Kangana Ranaut's actioner is a hit in Dubai

The verdict is out and Kangana Ranaut’s action spy thriller ‘Dhaakad’ is winning hearts and how. The film which has released in Dubai today, has met with a thunderous response. 'Dhaakad’ has been praised for its high-octane action, performances, cinematography, background music and has made a huge impact on viewers.

Nishit Shaw's review on Twitter reads, “#Dhaakad is POWERFUL. UNCONVENTIONAL . FUTURISTIC. While #KanganaRanaut surpasses VERSATILITY, #ArjunRampal is the MODERN VENOM with #DivyaDutta having her own charm. But, it is #SaswataChatterjee who SHINES throughout. HARDCORE ACTION included with GRIPPING."

He adds, "It is 2022’s continued effort to add make Bollywood shine after #Attack, #Runway34 etc.#Dhaakad’s BGM enhances the BIG SCREEN experience. Do not miss it if you love GUNS & BLAZES with a purposeful plot. #KanganaRanaut written all over the film with #ArjunRampal’s own magic. While the film is well-balanced, the climax could offer ‘a lose end’ to some. But on the whole, #Dhaakad is a Winner. From Good Music, commendable screenplay to consistent writing. Thoroughly enjoyable with a larger than life appeal.”

Meanwhile Umair Sandhu, Member of Overseas Censor Board tweeted, “Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India ! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now !!!”

Soham Rockstar Entertainment presents 'Dhaakad' which is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

'Dhaakad’s music is produced under the banner of SRE Music, the film is distributed by Zee Studios Worldwide and will release on May 20, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:22 PM IST