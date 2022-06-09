Deepika Padukone to visit Tirupati temple with family on father Prakash Padukone's birthday

e-Paper Get App

Thursday, June 09, 2022
Actress Deepika Padukone, after a hectic two weeks in the French Riviera, will now spend some quality time with her family.

The superstar along with her parents and sister Anisha will visit Tirupati temple, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years.

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone will celebrate his birthday on June 10 and the actress took time out from her busy schedule to make this trip even more special for the family.

Deepika was recently celebrated at Cannes, where she turned jury member and was also part of every best-dressed list. According to sources, "After a choc-o-bloc few days, Deepika will take some time off to unwind with her family, celebrate her father’s birthday and seek blessings together in Tirupati."

Deepika has always been there for her family whenever they needed her and she has been part of most special occasions that she could from birthdays to anniversaries and festivals.

Apart from cementing her position as one of the biggest global icons in the world, Deepika has aced her responsibility as a dutiful loving daughter and has always put her family centerstage.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has just wrapped Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is also working on 'Project K' by Nag Ashwin.

Next up is the Indian remake of 'The Intern', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions.

