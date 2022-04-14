Deepika Padukone reacts to her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage with Alia Bhatt

There was a time when Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were Bollywood’s ‘it’, until infidelity struck their blossoming relationship. Not to mention, the leggy lass also had “RK” tattooed at the nape of her neck.

Ranbir eloped with Katrina Kaif while filming ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ in 2009, breaking Deepika’s heart. This didn’t go well between the two leading ladies and always maintained silence when asked of each other.

However, Katrina and Ranbir called it quits, and post Deepika’s marriage to Ranveer, DP is on good terms with Ranbir and Katrina. However, the Kapoor lad and Kat haven’t resolved anything yet.

Fast forward to 2022, Ranbir is all set to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt, who had a crush on him since she was 11.

Alia and Deepika have always shared an incredible rapport. They even appeared on an episode of 'Koffee with Karan'.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who has directed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra', on Wednesday confirmed the couple's upcoming rumoured wedding by sharing a heart-warming note along with a sneak peek of the film's first song, 'Kesariya'.

Ayan took to his Instagram handle and posted a dreamy clip of 'Kesariya' in which Ranbir and Alia could be seen romancing each other on the streets of Varanasi.

Ranbir’s ex Deepika also liked the post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday. The couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14, Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:49 AM IST