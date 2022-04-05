Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic, reveals special gift she received on her 16th birthday

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in India at present. Apart from her unmatchable talent and beauty, fans love her sartorial choices and the actress makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out.

While she can be seen elegantly carrying her sarees and donning traditional dresses, she also knows how to keep it casual in simple t-shirts and denims.

Recently, when Deepika was asked if she remembered buying her first pair of international branded denim, the actress shared a sweet anecdote from her childhood.

She got nostalgic and said, “I was gifted my first ever pair of Levi’s jeans by my parents for my 16th birthday. I vividly remember them taking me to Levi’s store on Brigade Road in Bangalore right after school to buy me my first ever pair; a moment I will never forget!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently wrapped a long schedule of ‘Pathaan’ which was shot in Spain. She will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the spy-thriller slated to release in January next year.

Apart from that, she also has a massive lineup of projects which includes 'Fighter' , Mahabharata, Project K, The Intern remake, and other Hollywood projects.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:56 PM IST