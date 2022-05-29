e-Paper Get App

Deepika Padukone bids adieu to Cannes Film Festival in an elegant white ruffle saree

She chose to accessorise her saree with an equally stunning pearl necklace.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Deepika Padukone finished her stint as a Cannes jury member in style.

For the festival's closing ceremony, the 'Piku' star opted for an ethereal Indian look.

She showed up in a ruffled white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, exuding elegance.

She chose to accessorise her saree with an equally stunning pearl necklace and round stud earrings.

Speaking of her make-up, Deepika went for kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks. For the hairdo, she tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Deepika dropped a string of images of her final look from the French Riviera on Instagram.

Netizens left in awe of Deepika's beauty after seeing her pictures.

Read Also
Cannes 2022: 'Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone', says Meera Chopra
article-image

"So so beautiful," a social media user commented.

"You saved the best look for the last," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in 'Project K'. She is also a part of 'Pathaan', which features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Read Also
Watch: Deepika Padukone shares her 'Period Story' to raise awareness ahead of World Menstrual...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodDeepika Padukone bids adieu to Cannes Film Festival in an elegant white ruffle saree

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - One held for molesting 13-year-old girl in Dindoshi

Mumbai: Latest Updates - One held for molesting 13-year-old girl in Dindoshi

Uttar Pradesh govt announces new measures for women's safety

Uttar Pradesh govt announces new measures for women's safety

25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia, rescue ops underway

25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia, rescue ops underway

Maharashtra: People should wear masks in districts where COVID-19 cases are increasing, says Rajesh...

Maharashtra: People should wear masks in districts where COVID-19 cases are increasing, says Rajesh...

AIMIM chief Owaisi: 'If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis'

AIMIM chief Owaisi: 'If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis'