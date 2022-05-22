'Decided to own my hips': Rhea Kapoor flaunts her curves in pink bikini - see photos

In a bid to spread body positivity, Rhea Kapoor on Saturday dropped some unedited photos of herself on social media, in which she can be seen embracing her curves in a bikini.

She shared a couple of pictures on her official Instagram handle and informed her followers that they were clicked by her 'reluctant insta husband' Karan Boolani.

In the photos, she can be seen taking a dip in the swimming pool in a hot pink bikini while flaunting her curves. She also wrote that she has kept the editing to a 'minimum'.

"I’ve kept the editing to a minimum because I’ve decided to grow up and own my hips," she captioned her post.

She cheekily added, "I eat pasta and I cannot lie."

Rhea is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and the sister of actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

In 2021, Rhea married Karan Boolani in an intimate affair after being in a relationship with him for 12 years.

On the professional front, unlike her siblings, Rhea has chosen to stay away from the camera, and instead has opted for a career in filmmaking. She has produced films like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

She is also the owner of the fashion line 'Rheson' alongside her sister Sonam.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:14 AM IST