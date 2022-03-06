Confirmed! 'Jhund' director Nagraj Manjule to collaborate with Aamir Khan soon

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who is currently basking in the glory of his directorial 'Jhund', starring Amitabh Bachchan, has now confirmed gearing up for another film, this time with Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Manjule, who became one of the most sought-after directors in the Marathi film industry post his films like 'Fandry' and 'Sairat', has now stepped into Bollywood with 'Jhund'.

While 'Jhund' has already been garnering immense praise from the masses, recently, Aamir Khan was seen getting emotional after watching the film and he had expressed his admiration for Manjule.

Opening up on Aamir's reaction, Manjule told Koimoi that the actor has been a support system for him ever since his debut directorial 'Fandry' released. He shared that Aamir had himself reached out to him to watch 'Fandry' and he could not believe that it was Manjule's first film.

The director also said that whenever he works on a new project, he shares it with Aamir, who has been an honest critic for him. Manjule added that after watching 'Jhund', Aamir met with the team and even spoke to the director at length about it.

Manjule then went on to say that the actor has been wanting to do a film with him for a long time. He said that he wanted to work with Aamir right after 'Fandry', but he did not want to rush things and wanted a good story for the actor to bring on screen.

He added that Aamir is behind him to make a film for him and that he has been working on developing ideas to justify the collaboration. But a film with Aamir is definitely on the cards, confirmed Manjule.

Meanwhile, 'Jhund' has been receiving a positive response from audience and critics alike. The film is based on the life of renowned Nagpur-based football coach Vijay Barse, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B had recently revealed that it was Aamir who had recommended his name to Nagraj Manjule and then convinced him too to take up the role after he read the story for 'Jhund'.

Post the film's screening, Aamir had called 'Jhund' one of Bachchan's greatest film ever.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:07 AM IST