Cinematographer reveals what it's like to work with Shah Rukh Khan: 'He was very respectful, addressed each one by their names'

Cinematographer Lawrence Dcunha recently had a fanboy moment while collaborating for the first time with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during an advertisement shoot.

Sharing a picture with the actor, Lawrence revealed how respectful Khan is of those he is working with, to the extent of even apologising when he is late on set.

Dcunha wrote, "My first ad film shoot with king khan!!! Although he shot throughout the night for his upcoming movie, he came slightly behind schedule but sweetly apologised for the delay. He was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on the set. We didn't have a stand in for him, so he sat on the mark and asked me if I could continue with my lighting while he was rehearsing his lines. His acknowledgement towards his technicians and crew overwhelmed me, that he addressed each one by their names. There was no dull moment with him on the set."

"When the shoot was finally done, he shook hands with everyone. He stayed till the very end and even clicked pictures with all of us. Such a gentleman!!!" he added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, has recovered and is now all hale and hearty.

He also visited Mahabalipuram to attend his 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Tamil film director-producer Vignesh Shivan.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is a film produced by Gauri Khan, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, starring SRK in his first pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Khan is currently busy with two other projects - Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Tapsee Pannu.

