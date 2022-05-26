Chitrangda Singh travels in Mumbai local train for the first time - watch video

Filming ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ was an extremely special experience for Chitrangda Singh who essayed the role of simple yet powerful ‘Latika’ in 'Cutting Chai', part of the six-film OTT anthology.

While ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ has been receiving great reviews from the audiences and critics, Chitrangda was also praised for her portrayal of ‘Latika’, a character who is an inspiration to modern-day women, empowering them to chase their dreams and not forget their needs and wants while being caught up in the hustle of taking care of their families.

Though the actress carries special memories from the filming, one that stood out in particular was her first experience traveling on a local train, visiting Mumbai’s CST station and exploring it’s heritage beauty.

Given that Chitrangda hails from Delhi, she never quite experienced the madness and excitement inside a local train and ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ gave her the opportunity to discover everything about traveling in Mumbai locals and explore places that she has never seen before.

Talking about her experience, Chitrangda says, “I never travelled by Mumbai local trains and since Mumbai is very close to my heart, shooting ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ gave me the chance to actually explore the lifeline of the city – its local trains. My first time on a Mumbai local was a great experience, very lively amidst all the crowd. It was also wonderful interacting with the people and listening to their stories through the course of the journey.”

After wowing audiences in ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’, next up for Chitrangda is ‘Gaslight’, a suspense drama also starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.