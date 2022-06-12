'Chhalaang' director Hansal Mehta congratulates Nushrratt Bharuccha for 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Hansal Mehta and Nushrratt Bharuccha collaborated for the first time on-screen with the sports comedy 'Chhalaang' which was liked by critics and audiences alike.

Recently, the director took to his social media to congratulate Nushrratt for all the good reviews she has been receiving for her latest film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. While thanking all her fans, Nushrratt wrote in the caption, "Can't thank you'll enough. Seriously!!"

Seeing this, the Chhalaang director, wrote, "Congratulations dear Nushrat ❤️❤️❤️"

With 'Chhalaang' Nushrratt took a leap in her career and filmmakers started to look at her beyond glam roles. After the success of the film, the actress went on to feature in films like 'Chhorii', 'Ajeeb Daastaans' and now 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

She has also expressed her desire to work with Hansal Mehta once again if given a chance. Moreover, for 'Janhit Mein Jaari', Nushrratt is receiving a great response from the audience.

Meanwhile, she will be next seen in 'Selfiee' opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar and in 'Chhorii 2'.