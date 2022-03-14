Check out Vidya Balan's witty response when asked if 'Jalsa' is a biopic on Amitabh Bachchan's house

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jalsa' with Shefali Shah, recently bowled over fans with her humour and wit.

During the promotions, Vidya recalled a funny incident when a person asked her if the film 'Jalsa' is based on the residence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, which also goes by the same name.

However, the 'Kahaani' actress chose to reply with a rather tongue-in-cheek comment. "Us jawab ke liye aapko pratiksha karni padegi," she said.

For the unversed, Pratiksha is the name of Big B's another bungalow in Mumbai.

While the audience was left in splits, Vidya's co-star Shefali Shah praised her presence of mind.

Meanwhile, 'Jalsa' is all set to premiere on Prime Video on March 18.

The film revolves around two lead characters – Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukshana (Shefali Shah), a world with chaos around them, secrets and lies, truths and deceit and a life-altering incident that ruffles the world around them. What follows is a duel of redemption and retribution.

It also stars an ensemble cast of Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav and the young Surya Kasibhatla and Shafeen Patel.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma and Suresh Triveni.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:57 PM IST