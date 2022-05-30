e-Paper Get App

Check out Sussanne Khan's nickname for Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik and Saba had walked in together at Karan Johar's birthday bash.

IANSUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for the actor's current girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts."

Sussanne also took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as 'Sabooo'.

She commented: "Woww Sabooo" with fire emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Apart from this, he also has 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad make relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's birthday...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodCheck out Sussanne Khan's nickname for Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad

RECENT STORIES

Visa scam case: CBI custody of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's close aid S Bhaskar Raman extended...

Visa scam case: CBI custody of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's close aid S Bhaskar Raman extended...

Watch Videos: Trees uprooted as heavy rains with strong winds lash Delhi, power outages reported at...

Watch Videos: Trees uprooted as heavy rains with strong winds lash Delhi, power outages reported at...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six held in joint operation in Dehradun

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six held in joint operation in Dehradun

Rajasthan: Uproar in Congress over Rajya Sabha list for including more 'outsiders'

Rajasthan: Uproar in Congress over Rajya Sabha list for including more 'outsiders'

Gujarat's Maana Patel breaks Indian record at Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France

Gujarat's Maana Patel breaks Indian record at Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France