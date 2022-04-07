Check out Sonu Sood's hilarious response to netizen who asked if he can supply beer to beat the heat

Actor Sonu Sood has come up to be the new 'messiah' of the people, thanks to all the humanitarian work that he carried out during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

While the actor is lauded for all the help that he has rendered to the citizens of the country, time and again, he is also at the receiving end of some of the most bizarre requests from the people.

In one such incident, a netizen recently asked Sonu if he can provide beer to beat the sweltering heat. He shared a meme which showed a man holding a placard that read, "Those who distrubute blankets in winters, won't you serve us chilled beer in summers?"

Sonu was quick enough to respond to the user with a rather witty response. "Beer ke saath bhujia chalega?" he asked, with a laughing emoticon.

During the lockdown, Sonu garnered love and appreciation from all corners of the nation, when he helped the migrant workers to reach home safely.

He also helped people who had lost their jobs, the ones who were searching for hospital beds and medicines, and anyone else who reached out to him for help.

On the film front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in 'Prithviraj' in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

The actor is currently in South Africa to host the latest season of the adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies'.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:25 PM IST