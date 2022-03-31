Check out Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy cravings as she treats herself with decadent sweets

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja, is now treating herself with decadent sweets as she embraces pregnancy cravings.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture of a box filled with some delicious chocolate chip cake slices, sent to her by a friend. “Satisfying my pregnancy cravings,” she wrote as the caption.

In an interview with Vogue Sonam shared, “It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."

Sonam, known for her work in films like "Neerja", "Raanjhanaa" and "Delhi 6", took to Instagram earlier this month, and posted a series of pictures with Anand.

The 36-year-old actor is expected to welcome the baby later this year.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam wrote.

Earlier, to-be-nana Anil Kapoor also expressed his excitement. He also shared Sonam and Anand's pictures.

He captioned his post, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. She last starred in the 2019 comedy "The Zoya Factor", co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Blind".

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:21 AM IST