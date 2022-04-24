Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's FIRST pic together from 18 years ago

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love five years ago on the sets of their first film together, 'Brahmastra', which is yet to be released, but did you know that the couple was supposed to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 18 years ago?

Alia had once revealed that she had given the screen test for Bhansali's film 'Balika Vadhu', which was also supposed to be Ranbir's debut. The actress was aged 11 years back then and Ranbir was 20.

While the film eventually got shelved, Alia had given a screen test for the same, and the duo even clicked pictures with each other at that time. Bhansali had then framed a picture of Alia and Ranbir and had gifted it to her.

Fans have now gotten their hands on the same picture, which featured in one of Alia's latest videos. The actress shared a video recently, covering the entire promotional spree for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and in one segment, fans spotted the picture of a young Ranbir and Alia resting on the actress' shelf.

The black and white photo features Alia with her head resting on Ranbir's shoulder.

Alia has time and again stated that she had a crush on Ranbir ever since she saw him on the sets of a Bhansali film. Looks like, it was the very same film that the actress was talking about.

Ranbir too had said that he had been a 'fan of Alia' from the time they did the photoshoot together on 'Balika Vadhu' sets.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their close friends and family, and their wedding was all about love, laughter and positivity.

On the film front, 'Brahmastra' will be the couple's first film together. The fantasy-adventure, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to release on September 9, 2022, after much delay.

