Check out Kangana Ranaut's reaction after American writer Chris Gore calls 'Dhaakad' better than 'Black Widow'

It seems like Kangana Ranaut's upcoming actioner 'Dhaakad' has created a major impact, as the American writer Chris Gore compared her film with Marvel's 'Black Widow'.

Kangana Ranaut has impressed American writer Chris Gore with 'Dhaakad', and the latter expressed his opinion about the film on his Twitter. Chris has appreciated Ranaut's film, and he even said that Marvel's 'Black Widow', starring Scarlet Johanson, should have been along the lines of 'Dhaakad'.

In his tweet, Chris shared the 'Dhaakad' trailer and said, "This is what the 'Black Widow' movie should’ve been."

Kangana is quite active on Instagram, and she noticed Gore's appreciation. The actress shared the writer's tweet on her Instagram stories and reacted to his comment by saying, "I said na Indians sab mein best hain."

In 'Dhaakad', Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni. The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of her action skills while combating enemies. The actress dons different avatars as she goes about busting a major racket and kicking up a storm. The sheer scale of the movie is demonstrated with high-octane action sequences.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:45 PM IST