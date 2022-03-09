Check out Kajol’s hilarious reply to a fan who asked why Rani Mukerji is not on Instagram

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is known for her great sense of humour, gave a witty reply to a fan on Tuesday.

In an interactive session with her fans on her Instagram stories, the actor had asked her fans to express their pledge on Women's Day. One fan took this opportunity to ask Kajol about her cousin and actor, Rani Mukerji.

The excited fan asked her, "Plz Rani Mukherjee ke baare mai batao woh insta pe kyu nhi h and happy woman's day."

Kajol gave a rib-tickling reply to the fan, which read, "Dialing Rani, this is serious!"

Kajol and Rani have shared the screen space together in films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's among others.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the OTT film, 'Tribhanga'. She will be next seen in the film, 'Salaam Venky'.

Helmed by none other than Revathy, the film was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah'.

Inspired by a true story and real characters, 'Salaam Venky' tells a tale of an exemplary mother named Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Kajol said that when she heard the story, she could instantly connect with Sujata and she thought her journey was incredibly inspiring.

"I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths," Kajol added.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'Salaam Venky' is written by Sammeer Arora.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:45 AM IST