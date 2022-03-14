Check out Disha Patani's hilarious response to troll who asked her to post a bikini photo

Bollywood actress Disha Patani decided to spend some time interacting with her fans over an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram recently.

She answered a series of questions on anime, favourite BTS song and also revealed the secret behind her 'glowing skin'.

The actress also gave a hilarious reply to a user who asked her to post 'best photo wearing bikini'.

Giving a befitting reply to the user with a hint of sarcasm, the 'Malang' actress shared a hilarious morphed picture of an otter donning a bikini. Take a look at her post here:

Disha Patani never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her posts on social media.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:03 PM IST