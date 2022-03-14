e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Check out Disha Patani's hilarious response to troll who asked her to post a bikini photo

Disha also answered a series of questions on anime, favourite BTS song and she also revealed the secret behind her 'glowing skin'
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Disha Patani decided to spend some time interacting with her fans over an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram recently.

She answered a series of questions on anime, favourite BTS song and also revealed the secret behind her 'glowing skin'.

The actress also gave a hilarious reply to a user who asked her to post 'best photo wearing bikini'.

Giving a befitting reply to the user with a hint of sarcasm, the 'Malang' actress shared a hilarious morphed picture of an otter donning a bikini. Take a look at her post here:

Disha Patani never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her posts on social media.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Sexy Disha Patani raises the temperature as she flaunts her svelte figure in strapless bikini; see... Sexy Disha Patani raises the temperature as she flaunts her svelte figure in strapless bikini; see...
Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:03 PM IST