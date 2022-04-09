Check out Ajay Devgn's hilarious response after Amitabh Bachchan tries to troll him

Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan got into a hilarious face-off on social media, where the two talented actors were seen using each other's film's scenes to get back at each other.

Amitabh posted a picture of Ajay doing a split on two motor bikes from his film 'Phool Aur Kaante' and wrote: "T 4246 - Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab?"

To which, Ajay used a still from Amitabh's film 'Sholay'. In the image, Big B is seen riding a bike while veteran actor Dharmendra is seen sitting on his shoulder.

Ajay replied: "Sir you were saying"

The face-off is a promotional stunt for their upcoming film 'Runway 34', which is slated to release on April 29.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:36 PM IST