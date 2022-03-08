Check out Abhishek Bachchan's befitting reply to troll who mocked his acting profession with THIS meme

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is best known for his savage replies on Twitter, recently encountered one that involved a meme, mocking his profession as an actor.

The meme featured Abhishek’s face morphed over Sanjay Mishra in the 2018 film ‘Kaamyaab’ with the lines, “When Abhishek gets any call from any director for movie."

Replying to the user, Abhishek tweeted, "Hey man! Loved your bio 'Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE' So true too…. You truly are!!!"

The user then replied, “Thanku sir but itna velle ho kya?”

Junior Bachchan, who is often trolled about how his acting career survives because of his father Amitabh Bachchan, recently revealed that he has been replaced in films and asked to vacate front row seats at public events.

In an interview with Rolling Stones India, Abhishek said that he understands that it is an inevitable part of being an actor and one shouldn't take it personally.

The 'Bunty Aur Babli' actor insisted that he too had to face his own share of struggles and rejections since his father never picked up the phone on anyone.

However, the actor confessed that being replaced was heartbreaking but he understands that ‘it’s not personal, it’s business,’ adding that it is a great reality check.

Abhishek began his acting journey with 'Refugee' in the year 2000. He was last seen in 'Bob Biswas' which received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

He will next be seen in second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. He also has 'Dasvi', directed by Tushar Jalota, with Yami Gautam in the pipeline, as well as R Balki’s 'Ghoomer', inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured. It also stars Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi along with Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:20 AM IST