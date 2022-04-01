Chargesheet filed against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for stalking, sexual harassment

A chargesheet was filed against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya in an Andheri metropolitan court for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing his assistant choreographer after she declined his sexual advances.

The assistant choreographer, complainant, had filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station in 2020 accusing Acharya of sexually harassing her, following which a case was lodged.

According to the chargesheet filed on March 14, Acharya has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment (section 354A), voyeurism (section 354C), stalking (section 354D), insulting the modesty of any woman (section 509), causing harm (section 323), intentional insult (section 504), criminal intimidation (section 506), and common intention (section 34).

In the complaint filed, it was mentioned that in 2020, when the woman was working as a junior dancer on a project with Acharya, she had gone to his office to collect dues worth Rs 25,000, but Acharya allegedly made lewd comments, showed her pornographic content on his laptop.

The woman also accused Acharya of creating professional hurdles for her by terminating her membership at the Indian Cine and TV Choreographers Association after he became the general secretary.

The choreographer has, however, denied all allegations in the past.

