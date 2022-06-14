'Chameli' filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s mother passes away: 'I am now officially an orphan'

Source: Twitter

Sudhir Mishra, who is known for his movies like ‘Dharavi’, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Chameli’, and ‘Inkaar’ to name a few, recently revealed that he lost his mother.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “My mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mishra’s friends and colleagues from the industry offered their condolences on the micro blogging platform.

“Sending you much love @IAmSudhirMishra. The loss of one’s parent is devastating," wrote filmmaker Onir.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Pls take care dear sir. Deepest condolences."

Amrita Rao tweeted, “We are All children of God who will eventually return to where we belong ..May Your Mother find Happiness in the Higher World."

Meanwhile on work front, Sudhir is busy with his upcoming directorial 'Afwaah' starring Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha.

Talking about the film, Mishra said, "It's a story I have lived with for a long time and I have only worked each day to make it quirky and twisted. Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them."

He also has a yet-to-be-titled short film with Taapsee Pannu. It is a part of Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha's produced untitled anthology.

Mishra talked about the film and his experience of collaborating with Taapsee. "From the first draft, I knew I wanted Taapsee to do the film. We had such a great time working on the film. Together we have made a film with all our heart and we hope it connects with the world," he said.

The anthology is said to showcase emotional stories of love and compassion with the pandemic as a backdrop.