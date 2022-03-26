'Chalo Chale Mitwa': Rani Mukerji's visit to Anil Kapoor's residence reminds fans of their film 'Nayak'

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was spotted at actor Anil Kapoor’s residence on Friday night. As per reports, the ‘Black’ star arrived to wish Anil’s wife Sunita on her birthday.

As she left Anil’s home, the duo posed for the paparazzi stationed outside. The pictures and videos which surfaced on social media, reminded fans of their 2001 film ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’.

Check out the comments below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Directed by S Shankar, ‘Nayak’ was an official remake of the filmmaker's 1999 Tamil hit 'Mudhalvan', starring Arjun, Manisha Koirala and Raghuvaran.

The film featured Kapoor as journalist Shivaji Rao Gaekwad who is challenged by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Balraj Chauhan (Amrish Puri) to take over his job for a day after the former exposes him during an interview.

Apart from Kapoor and Mukerji, the Hindi remake also starred Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Pooja Batra.

While the film wasn't a box office wonder, ‘Nayak’ has attained cult status over the years and found more relevance, with memes from the movie frequently referenced on social media.

The movie is often remembered particularly for the scene in which Kapoor's Shivaji Rao Gaekwad courageously grills Puri's Balraj Chauhan during an interview.

AR Rahman's music score was also one of the highlights of the movie.

In 2016, production house Eros International announced that the film would have a sequel, penned by 'Baahubali' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. However, there is no clarity on the film's status.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:55 AM IST